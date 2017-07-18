Haryana police constables recruitment drive: CM Manohar Lal Khattar unveils good news for women, says state to hire 1000 more cops

To encourage women employment in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the state government had recruited 1,000 woman police employees and would shortly recruit thousand more. (IE)

To encourage women employment in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the state government had recruited 1,000 woman police employees and would shortly recruit thousand more. Khattar was addressing a gathering of women from the Naraingarh Assembly constituency in Ambala district at his residence in Chandigarh where he urged people to encourage their daughters to join the police force. According to the reports by PTI, the women had come to express their gratitude for sanctioning a women’s police station in the Naraingarh sub-division and a government girls college at the Badagarh village.

Citing the commitment that his government made towards women’s safety and education, Khattar said that the step that has been taken by the state government to ensure empowerment of women. He added that to provide the facility of higher education to girls in the state, women’s colleges are being established at a distance of every 20 km. “Several steps have been taken to ensure the safety of women and girls. Women’s police stations have already been opened in every district and now the government has sanctioned such police stations in eight sub-divisions, including Naraingarh,” he said.

In the month of May, Khattar had said that his government had taken various steps to ensure women empowerment. He had said that women police stations have been set up at district as well as sub-divisional level and that the strength of women in the state police force has been increased from six per cent to eight per cent and the target of ten per cent would be achieved soon.