Gujarat no. 1 in providing jobs, Tamil Nadu has highest number of job seekers

Gujarat has the highest success rate of providing placements to job seekers at 30 per cent, even as the national average is a mere 0.57 per cent.

Save Goa, no other state surpassed the 1 per cent mark even after the number of job seekers rose in 2015 from January to September. (PTI)

Gujarat has the highest success rate of providing placements to job seekers at 30 per cent, even as the national average is a mere 0.57 per cent. Only three people were employed out of the 500 applicants in 2015, the Indian Express reported. Save Goa, no other state surpassed the 1 per cent mark even after the number of job seekers rose in 2015 from January to September. The National Career Service (NCS) portal enables employment exchanges with over 3,000 occupations in 53 sectors in government and private sectors. About 14.85 lakh employees are registered with the NCS, which provides job fairs to enable interaction between employers and job-seekers. According to the Labour Ministry report, most of these exchanges are in the private sector. The Ministry data is from 2012 to September 2015.

While Gujarat provided the most number of jobs, it did not have the highest number of job seekers. In Tamil Nadu, about 80 lakh job seekers registered in 2015 till September. Gujarat had only 6.88 lakh registrations in that while. Following Tamil Nadu were states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra where there were high number of job applicants. These five states made up of 60 per cent of the total registrations with the employment exchanges in 2015, according to IE. Shockingly, only 0.1 per cent or 27,600 placements occured of the total registrations.

The data shows that job creation is not in sync with the number of job seekers, with a decline in placements. The placement percentage fell from 0.95 per cent in 2012 to 0.74 per cent in 2013 and 0.7 in 2014. In 2015, for the first nine months, the placement dropped to 0.57 per cent. In that span, Gujarat made up for 83.3 per cent of the total 2.53 lakh placements in the country. Maharashtra came second with 13,400 placements.