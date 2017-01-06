Gradeup introduces modules for UPSC civil services exam on its app and web. (Reuters)

India’s largest test-prep community Gradeup has introduced the UPSC civil services on its app and web to add to its diversified portfolio of competitive exams including Banking, SSC, GATE, TET (teaching) CAT and JEE exam. In the first two weeks from its launch, the app has reached over 20000 UPSC aspirants with 30 percent of them using the app daily.

This platform comes with multiple user-friendly features for students in fulfilling their dreams of becoming civil servants and is 100 percent free to use. With this launch, Gradeup is now catering to more than 80 percent of the test prep market in India.

UPSC Civil Services continues to be the most opted competitive exam with over 11.5 lakh aspirants appearing in 2016. With this free quality content and interactive approach, Gradeup intends to become the most popular choice among UPSC aspirants.

Gradeup has gained widespread acceptability among students, featured in the top android Apps (with a rating of 4.6) under education and exam training and has been downloaded by more than 20 lakh users on Google Android platform. Gradeup community attempts over 60 million questions on Gradeup monthly, a number which is rapidly growing.

“Through UPSC launch, we intend to cater to students who cannot afford costly coaching or study material. One of the key focus areas for us is to differentiate on the bilingual content based on new pattern. Though there is good content available in English, there is a huge need for the Hindi language content of the same level.

After seeing the initial response from our users, we also plan to extend our offering to state PSCs by February 2017,” said CEO and co-founder Gradeup, Shobhit Bhatnagar. “At Gradeup, we have factored in the new pattern of analytical form while designing the various course structures.

Our top class assessment platform helps students better understand what their weak and strong areas are and where they need to focus more. So far we have received great response from Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, UP and West Bengal. Candidates preparing for UPSC exams always worry about how to stay updated and get the best possible guidance.

Here, students/aspirants can interact with each other, help each other, access study material and other resources relevant to them, assess themselves and see their progress in comparison to thousands of other students, and seek guidance from experts,” said Atul Roy, who heads the UPSC Exam module at Gradeup.