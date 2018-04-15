Government Jobs for Engineers 2018: Hurry up! Deadline is ending; check last date, number of vacancies, eligibility

Last dates for applying to several government jobs are to end soon. (Reuters file)

Government Jobs for Engineers 2018: A number of jobs are on offer for engineers in 2018. These jobs are available for engineers qualifying in various streams such as Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication engineers. There are openings for diploma holders and freshers as well. The eligibility for most of these jobs is a BTech/BE degree and valid GATE scores. Final year students are also eligible to apply for some of these jobs. Check the following details:

1. Management Trainee in NBCC

Number of Vacancies: 10

Eligibility: BE/B.Tech with 60% aggregate marks

– Valid GATE score

Last Date: May 27, 2018

2. Management Trainee in EIL

Number of Vacancies: 67

Eligibility: BE/B.Tech/ BSc (Engg) with 65% marks or CGPA of 7.0/6.0/5.43/4.6/4.0/3.3/2.5 on a scale of 10/9/8/7/6/5/4 respectively

– Valid GATE score

Last Date: May 2, 2018

3. Assistant/Jr. Engineer in CSPHCL (Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited)

Number of Vacancies: 393

Eligibility: BE/B.Tech

Last Date: May 2, 2018

4. Assistant Engineer in RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Number of Vacancies: 916

Eligibility: BE/B.Tech

– For Panchayat Raj Department: Degree in Civil/Agriculture

For other departments: BE/BTech in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering or equivalent

Last Date: May 29, 2018

5. Executive Trainee in NPCIL

Number of Vacancies: 200

Seat break-up: Mechanical – 85; Chemical 15; Electrical 50; Electronics and Communication 15; Instrumentation 8; Civil 27

Eligibility: BE/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks.

– Valid GATE 2017 or GATE 2018 score

Last Date: April 18, 2018