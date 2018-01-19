Government jobs 2018: Ministry of Defence recruitment for 10th pass, graduates, here are all details; apply now

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The 24 Field Ammunition Depot, c/o 56 APO, of the Ministry of Defence has announced fresh vacancies for the post of LDC, Material Assistant, Tradesman and Fireman.

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The 24 Field Ammunition Depot, c/o 56 APO, of the Ministry of Defence has announced fresh vacancies for the post of LDC, Material Assistant, Tradesman and Fireman. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply sending the application through the registered postal services. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is February 10, 2018. Candidates whose posses education qualification ranging from 10th pass, 12th pass to graduates are eligible to apply for the vacancies. “To reduce the number of candidates for written examination for one category of post, screening of applications will be carried out based on the percentage of marks obtained in the examination mandated as essential qualification required. The minimum ratio of 01:50 per post for each category to be maintained for such cutoffs,” the job notification stated.

Government jobs 2018: Ministry of Defence recruitment – here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Total number of posts – 125

1. Name of the posts: Tradesman Mate

Number of posts: 102 Posts

Pay: Rs 18,000.

Educational Qualification: 10th Class Pass or equivalent from a recognized board. Physical Endurance Test/ skill test (a) 1.5 Km running in 6 Minutes(b) Carrying a weight of 50 Kg to a distance of 200 Mtr in 100 Seconds.

2. Name of the post: LDC

Number of posts: 11 Posts

Pay: Rs 19,900

Educational Qualification: 12th Class Pass or equivalent from a recognized board. Typing Proficiency (English typing @ 35 words per minute on a computer or Hindi typing @ 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/ 9000 Key Depression Per Hour (KDPH) on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

3. Name of the post: Material Assistant

Number of posts: 8 Posts

Pay: Rs 29200

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from any recognized institution

4. Name of the post: Fireman

Number of posts: 4 Posts

Pay: Rs 19,900

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from recognized board

Physical Measurement (i) Height without shoes 165 cms (A concession of 2.5 cms shall be allowed for the members of schedule tribes) (ii) Chest (un-expanded) 81.5 cms(iii) Chest (expanded) -85 cms(iv) Weight -50Kgs.

Government jobs 2018: Ministry of Defence recruitment- Here is how to apply:-

Candidates will forward application properly sealed, in an envelope to the address mentioned against the post applied for, through Ordinary Post/ Registered Post / Speed Post. Application in person will not be accepted. Candidates are requested to superscribe the words “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ………..” on the top of an envelope while sending the application form. The application will have to be sent to Depot/Unit: 24 FAD, PIN Code: 909 724 c/o 56 APO, NRS: Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan).