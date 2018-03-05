Government Jobs 2018: Last date alert! From Railway group d vacancy to UPSC notification, check what’s new

Government Jobs 2018: Here is what you should not miss.

Government Jobs 2018: The admission phase is here and so is the recruitment season. Here is a good news for all those candidates who are looking for a job change in the government sector. But you need to hurry as the last date to the jobs mentioned below is approaching soon. From Railway’s group d vacancy to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recruitment to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s Civil Services examination, here is what you should not miss-

Railway group d vacancy 2018

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date for the online application for 62,907 Railway group d jobs. The Railways had earlier set the application deadline till March 12, 2018. This has now been till March 31, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the 62,907 posts on offer can visit the official website now to fill in the application form. The Indian Railways earlier this year had released a centralised notification for the railway recruitment process on its official website. According to a post shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the department says, “Railway Recruitment 2018: Last date of application extended up to 31st March.”

Online Registration and Submission of Applications ends- March 31, 2018 till 11:59 PM

Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee -Online Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) – 12 March 2018 till 10:00 pm

SBI Bank Challan – March 31, 2018 till 01.00 PM

Post Office Challan – March 29, 2018 till 01.00 PM

Exam date- Tentatively in the month of April/May 2018

UPSC notification 2018

The last date for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s Civil Services examination is approaching at upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible UPSC aspirants who are yet to apply for the samme an do so now on the official website and fill in the application form. According to the application notice that was released by the Commission earlier, “The online Applications can be filled up to 6th March, 2018 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination.” The notice further said that the Commission takes up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents only after the candidate has qualified for Interview/Personality Test.

Last date to apply for the exam: March 6

Date of commencement of preliminary exam: June 3

Date of commencement of Civil service main exams: October 1

DMRC recruitment 2018

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended the last date for recruitment to 1896 posts under DMRC at delhimetrorail.com. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website at delhimetrorail.com and fill the same. The Delhi Metro is offering 1896 Executive and Non-Executive posts, for which they have invited graduates, candidates who have qualified GATE and diploma holders. The notification on the website says, “Applications are invited from young and dynamic persons of Indian nationality for the following category of Executive & Non-Executive posts in DMRC.” The Online registration opened on 27th January 2018 and will now close on 12th March 2018.

All the best!