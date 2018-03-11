  3. Government job alert! Multiple vacancies in Uttar Pradesh, MP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan; check here

Government job alert: Hiring process for multiple vacancies in the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan has started.

By: | Published: March 11, 2018 4:01 PM
Government job alert: Hiring process for multiple vacancies in the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have started. The wide-ranging opportunities offer jobs in areas such as technical, IT, academics and so on. Most numbers of jobs are available with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The department is currently looking for 2842 professionals. In Rajasthan, the state government is looking for 1702 Informatics Assistant and Computer professionals. Tamil Nadu government wants to hire 2553 Junior Lineman.

Here are important details about these jobs:

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL Recruitment 2018)

UPPCL Technician (TG-2)Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018
Educational Qualification – 10th and ITI
No of Vacancy – 2779
Age Limit – 21 to 40 Years

UPPCL Accounts Officer Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018
Educational Qualification – CA/ICWA
No of Vacancy – 42
Age Limit – 21 to 40 Years

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018
Educational Qualification – Graduate in Commerce
No of Vacancy – 21
Age Limit – 21 to 40 Years

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB Recruitment 2018)

RSMSSB Job Details :

Post Name : Informatics Assistant (Suchna Sahayak)
No. of Vacancy : 1302 Posts (General Area – 1165 & Tribal Area – 137)
Pay Scale : Rs.26300/- Pay Matrix Laval 8

UPPSC Recruitment 2018

Post Name : LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher
No of Vacancy : 10768 Posts (Male – 5364 & Female – 5404)
Pay Scale : Rs. 9300-34800/-
Grade Pay : Rs. 4800/-

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC Recruitment 2018)

KPSC Junior Training Officer Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 20 March 2018
Educational Qualification – 12th, ITI, Diploma
No of Vacancy – 1520
Age Limit – 18 to 35 years

KPSC First Division Assistant & Second Division Assistant Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 12 December 2017
Educational Qualification – Degree
No of Vacancy – 1058
Age Limit – 18 to 35 years

KPSC Ashrama School Teachers, Hostel Superintendent & Various Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 28 December 2017
Educational Qualification – Diploma, Degree
No of Vacancy – 1760
Age Limit – 18 to 35 years
Madhya Pradesh PSC (MPPSC Recruitment 2018)

MPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 15 March 2018
Educational Qualification – Post Graduate
No of Vacancy – 2968
Age Limit – 21 to 28 years

MPPSC Assistant Director Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 14 April 2018
Educational Qualification – Degree
No of Vacancy – 12
Age Limit – 21 to 28 years

MPPSC Forest Ranger & Assistant Forest Conservator Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 08 January 2018
Educational Qualification – Degree
No of Vacancy – 106
Age Limit – 21 to 28 years
TSNPDCL Recruitment 2018 – Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd

TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 19 March 2018
Educational Qualification – SSC/SSLC/ITI
No of Vacancy – 2553
Age Limit – 18 to 35 Year

TSNPDCL Assistant Engineer Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 15 October 2015
Educational Qualification – BE/B.Tech
No of Vacancy – 164
Age Limit – 18 to 44 Year
Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ Recruitment 2018)

HCRAJ Class-IV Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018
Educational Qualification – 12th
No of Vacancy – 2309
Age Limit – 18 to 35 Year

HCRAJ Civil Judge (Judical Magistrate) Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 21 December 2017
Educational Qualification – LLB
No of Vacancy – 35
Age Limit – 30 Year
