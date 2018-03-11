Government job alert! Multiple vacancies in Uttar Pradesh, MP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan; check here

The wide-ranging opportunities offer jobs in areas such as technical, IT, academics and so on.

Government job alert: Hiring process for multiple vacancies in the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have started. Most numbers of jobs are available with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. The department is currently looking for 2842 professionals. In Rajasthan, the state government is looking for 1702 Informatics Assistant and Computer professionals. Tamil Nadu government wants to hire 2553 Junior Lineman.

Here are important details about these jobs:

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL Recruitment 2018)

UPPCL Technician (TG-2)Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018

Educational Qualification – 10th and ITI

No of Vacancy – 2779

Age Limit – 21 to 40 Years

UPPCL Accounts Officer Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018

Educational Qualification – CA/ICWA

No of Vacancy – 42

Age Limit – 21 to 40 Years

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018

Educational Qualification – Graduate in Commerce

No of Vacancy – 21

Age Limit – 21 to 40 Years

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB Recruitment 2018)

RSMSSB Job Details :

Post Name : Informatics Assistant (Suchna Sahayak)

No. of Vacancy : 1302 Posts (General Area – 1165 & Tribal Area – 137)

Pay Scale : Rs.26300/- Pay Matrix Laval 8

UPPSC Recruitment 2018

Post Name : LT (Licentiates Teacher) Grade Assistant Teacher

No of Vacancy : 10768 Posts (Male – 5364 & Female – 5404)

Pay Scale : Rs. 9300-34800/-

Grade Pay : Rs. 4800/-

Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC Recruitment 2018)

KPSC Junior Training Officer Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 20 March 2018

Educational Qualification – 12th, ITI, Diploma

No of Vacancy – 1520

Age Limit – 18 to 35 years

KPSC First Division Assistant & Second Division Assistant Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 12 December 2017

Educational Qualification – Degree

No of Vacancy – 1058

Age Limit – 18 to 35 years

KPSC Ashrama School Teachers, Hostel Superintendent & Various Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 28 December 2017

Educational Qualification – Diploma, Degree

No of Vacancy – 1760

Age Limit – 18 to 35 years

Madhya Pradesh PSC (MPPSC Recruitment 2018)

MPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 15 March 2018

Educational Qualification – Post Graduate

No of Vacancy – 2968

Age Limit – 21 to 28 years

MPPSC Assistant Director Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 14 April 2018

Educational Qualification – Degree

No of Vacancy – 12

Age Limit – 21 to 28 years

MPPSC Forest Ranger & Assistant Forest Conservator Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 08 January 2018

Educational Qualification – Degree

No of Vacancy – 106

Age Limit – 21 to 28 years

TSNPDCL Recruitment 2018 – Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd

TSNPDCL Junior Lineman Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 19 March 2018

Educational Qualification – SSC/SSLC/ITI

No of Vacancy – 2553

Age Limit – 18 to 35 Year

TSNPDCL Assistant Engineer Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 15 October 2015

Educational Qualification – BE/B.Tech

No of Vacancy – 164

Age Limit – 18 to 44 Year

Rajasthan High Court (HCRAJ Recruitment 2018)

HCRAJ Class-IV Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 13 March 2018

Educational Qualification – 12th

No of Vacancy – 2309

Age Limit – 18 to 35 Year

HCRAJ Civil Judge (Judical Magistrate) Vacancy

Last Date to Apply – 21 December 2017

Educational Qualification – LLB

No of Vacancy – 35

Age Limit – 30 Year

