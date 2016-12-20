Governing Body clears proposal for mandating board exams for Class X CBSE students

Sources had confirmed that, following a meeting of the Governing Body members, it had been stated that board exams should be introduced for all students of class X from the academic session 2017-18. (PTI)

The Governing Body, which is the highest decision making body of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), had, today, cleared the proposal for making Board exams compulsory for Class X students from the year 2018.

Sources had confirmed that, following a meeting of the Governing Body members, it had been stated that board exams should be introduced for all students of class X from the academic session 2017-18. However, before its implementation the decision will need a government’s nod.

Currently, it is optional for CBSE students to choose either the Board exam or a school-based examination. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has in the past favored making Board exam compulsory for CBSE students as is the practice in all state boards.

The sources said while there is a view that for the Class X Board exams, 80 percent weightage will be given to the marks scored in examinations while 20 percent weightage will be given to school-based evaluation.

In another key decision, the CBSE has decided to recommend to the HRD ministry that the three language formula, under which Hindi, English and modern Indian language are taught, should be extended to class IX and X as well from the current VI to VIII, a source said.

Oficials added that the Board also favoured sending a recommendation to the Centre that those languages which are listed in schedule VIII of the Constitution should be taught under the ‘Three language formula’ while languages which are “purely foreign” should be taught as a “fourth language as an elective subject.”

In the past the HRD ministry run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) used to offer German as a third language, but the practice was later discontinued. The final call on these decisions will be taken by the government, a senior official said.

(With inputs from agencies)