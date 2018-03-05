  3. Google Machine Learning course: How to enrol and what are the requirements?

Google Machine Learning course: How to enrol and what are the requirements?

Artificial Intelligence is dubbed as the future of the world and top tech giants have been vocal about its pros and cons. Even PM Narendra Modi in his monthly talk show, 'Mann Ki Baat' talked about the benefits of AI in daily life.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2018 8:54 PM
Google Machine Learning Course: ‘Learning with Google AI’ is free and open to all users.

Artificial Intelligence is dubbed as the future of the world and top tech giants have been vocal about its pros and cons. Even PM Narendra Modi in his monthly talk show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ talked about the benefits of AI in daily life. Now, US- giant Google on March 1 introduced a crash course “Learn with Google AI”. It is an online course which has been developed by Machine Learning (ML) experts who work in Google. The course is completely free. Programme Manager for Google’s machine learning education, Zuri Kemp in an official statement said,”We believe it’s important that the development of AI reflects as diverse a range of human perspectives and needs as possible. So, Google AI is making it easier for everyone to learn ML by providing a huge range of free, in-depth educational content.” “This is for everyone — from deep ML experts looking for advanced developer tutorials and materials, to curious people who are ready to try to learn what ML is in the first place,” he added.

Here is how to enrol in Google Machine Learning course:

Candidates who are interested in the online course can access it by visiting the official website developers.google.com/machine-learning/crash-course/.

Here is the eligibility for Google Machine Learning course:

Although the course is free, interested candidates should note that there are some pre-requisites which they should know before taking up the course. Google’s course page reads that user must have a mastery of introductory level of algebra which includes variables and coefficients, linear equations, graphs of functions and histograms among other things. Candidates also need to be familiar with advanced math concepts like logarithms and derivatives, although it is not compulsory.

Moreover, a knowledge of programming basics and coding in Python are also required. Google stated that those enrolling for the course should be comfortable writing and understanding Python code. There will be lectures from Google’s AI experts, along with exercises and access to some study material too.

