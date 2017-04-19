Gauhati University declares 3rd Semester Arts exam 2016 Results

Gauhati University 3rd Semester Arts exam 2016 Results 2016. (PTI)

The 3rd-semester results of the Art examination have been declared by the Gauhati University. Candidates studying in the arts stream of the University can now check their 3rd-semester results for the undergraduate programme on the official website now. The 3rd semesters were conducted by the university last year in the month of November and December.

Candidates are advised to check their results after some time because the site might not work properly due to heavy traffic.

Gauhati University 3rd Semester Arts exam 2016 Results:

Candidates can check their exam results by following the below-mentioned steps-

Visit the official website of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in

Once you enter the website, click on the results tab available on the home page

Once you enter the results page, enter your details in the space provided and then click on submit

Check your result properly and contact the university officials in case of any discrepancy

After checking, download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference

More about Gauhati University-

The university recently invited application for admission to its Post Graduate Diploma programmes in Nepali, Tamil, Assamese and Odia. All interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms latest by April 28. Candidates need to pay Rs 400 as the cost of the application form.

Founded in 1948, the Gauhati University is the first and oldest university to be established in the entire North Esat India. It is located in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati. Around 326 colleges and education institutions are affiliated to the Gauhati University and most of them are located in Assam.