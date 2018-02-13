Fresh vacancies under UPSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply at upsconline.nic.in – All notification details here

Union Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification about Civil Services Examination 2018

Union Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification: UPSC has announced a major information about their new Civil Services Examination that all the serious aspirants should keep a tab on. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 notification stated that they have already started their process of online application. This is being conducted on their official website, that is, upsconline.nic.in. According to the notification, candidates who are willing to give the examination will have time until March 6, 2018, to register for the CSE 2018. It should be noted that the number of vacancies or the jobs you can apply for is expected to be around 782. Out of these 782 seats, only 32 spots are set aside for people in the Benchmark Disability Category. According to the notification, the Civil Services Examinations 2018 will take place on June 3, 2018.

Along with the last date to register for the CSE 2018, UPSC announced that they will now be accepting online applications for Indian Forest Service Examinations. It is interesting to know that the last date to register for this examination is also same as CSE 2018 that is, March 6, 2018.

It is advised that the candidate who is willing to apply must ensure that he/she fulfil all the asked criteria for the CSE 2018. It should be noted that the admission certificate will not be issued for those who have been cleared by the Commission until the UPSC does verification of the eligibility conditions with reference to original documents.

How to Apply for the CSE 2018 examination:

Step 1: Interested candidates should head on to the website upsconline.nic.in to apply for the CSE 2018. Over there, you would be able to find all the details that are related to the examination.

Step 2: On the website, You will have search for the registration link and clicking on the ‘Online Application For Various Examinations of UPSC,’ you will be taken or directed to the site where you actually need to apply.

Step 3: While you are on the examination form site, you will see two registration. You are advised to fill every detail very carefully and diligently as one mistake while filling the form will have repercussions.

Step 4: After you have filled all the details, you will need to pay the application fee to finalise your application process. You can pay the application fee via Credit card/debit card/Internet banking.

Step 5: It is again advisable to look for every detail and make sure that you are perfectly suited for the job and fit the eligibility criteria. From there on the eligible candidates will get an E-Admission Certificate. This certificate will be given to you three weeks prior to your examination.

Step 6: You can get the E-Admission Certificate from the UPSC website that is www.upsc.gov.in. It should be noted that there will not be any Admission Certificate sent to you via post.