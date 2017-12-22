FCI vacancy 2017: Food Corporation of India recruitment for 8th pass at fcijobsjk.com; here is how to apply

FCI vacancy 2017: The Food Corporation of India has announced 62 vacancies for all 8th pass candidates at fcijobsjk.com. (Website)

FCI vacancy 2017: The Food Corporation of India has announced 62 vacancies for all 8th pass candidates at fcijobsjk.com. According to the official notification, FCI will hire watchmen under this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and qualified for the job can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of online application is 10th January 2018. The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 25 years.

FCI recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Name of the post: Watchman.

Total number of vacancies: 62 Posts

Pay Scale: Rs. 8100-18070/-

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are willing to apply must have passed the 8th standard from a recognised board.

FCI recruitment 2018: Selection Process:-

Candidates will have to undergo Written Examination and Physical Endurance Test before the final appointment is made.

FCI recruitment 2018: Subjects to be studied for written examination:-

Quantitative Aptitude: 30 questions.

Reasoning: 30 questions.

General Awareness: 30 questions.

General English: 30 questions.

Physical standard:

For Male:

Running: 1000 meter in 5 minutes 30 seconds

Long Jump: 4.00 meter

High Jump: 1.35 meter

For Female:

Running: 800 meter in 5 minutes 30 seconds

Long Jump: 3.00 meter

High Jump: 1.00 meter

Here is the application form

