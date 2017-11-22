FCI recruitment 2017: Good news for class 8th pass candidates, applications invited for 380 watchmen jobs; check last date

Those candidates who are between the age group of 18-25 years as on August 1, 2017, are eligible to apply.

FCI recruitment 2017: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued notification for the recruitment of 380 Watchman for its depots and offices on Haryana. Interested candidates may apply on or before December 4 at 23.59 pm. As per the notification by fciharapply.com, the company has invited applications for 72 watchmen from the scheduled caste and 102 from Others Backward Class (OBC) and 206 for unreserved.

Those candidates who are between the age group of 18-25 years as on August 1, 2017, are eligible to apply. Age relaxation is applicable according to prescribed guidelines. Candidates must have completed at least class 8th. Selection will be done on the basis of a written test and physical endurance test (PET).

Candidates will have to give test either in English or Hindi in the offline mode. It will be of 2 hours and will consist of 120 Objective type questions in General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Reasoning and Numerical Ability. All questions will carry equal 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Those shortlisted for the PET will be informed about the venue of Physical Endurance Test through the website. They have to check the website regularly for the same, the notice added.

The notice also said that the ex-Servicemen who are already employment in civil side under Central Government in Group C and D posts on regular basis after availing benefits of reservation given to Ex-Servicemen for their re-employment will not be considered for fee concession or for claiming benefits of reservation under Exs Category. They are, however, eligible for age relaxation. The minimum qualification for erstwhile contractual security guards is the 5th pass.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 through internet banking or by e-challan at branches of State Bank of India (SBI). However, SC/ ST/ PwD/ serving defense personnel/ ex-serviceman and female candidates have been exempted from the fee. Candidates can also log on to the website for more details on the scale of pay, exam centre and important dates.