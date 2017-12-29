FACT recruitment 2018: Vacancies at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, check fact.co.in, as many as 148 government jobs on offer

FACT recruitment 2018: The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has announced vacancies for the post of Apprentice at fact.co.in.

FACT recruitment 2018: The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has announced vacancies for the post of Apprentice at fact.co.in. Candidates who have Diploma Engineering in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Instrumentation, Chemical and Computer etc are eligible to apply for the posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on Qualifying Examination and Written test. The eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in interview and written test on 8th to 13th January 2018. The written test will be conducted at FACT Training Centre, Udyogamandal near Kalamassery – Kochi and it will be of one-hour duration. Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore is a government of India company with interests in manufacturing of fertilisers, engineering consultancy and equipment fabrication.

FACT recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the posts:-

Instrument Technology (Diploma) – 2 Posts

Diploma in Commercial Practice (DCP) (Diploma) – 10 Posts

AOCP (Trade) -18 Posts

Fitter (Trade) – 23 Posts

Civil Engineering (Diploma) – 5 Posts

Computer Engineering (Diploma) – 3 Posts

Mechanical Engineering (Diploma) – 10 Posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering (Diploma) – 3 Posts

Machinist (Trade) – 8 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) (Trade) – 9 Posts

Carpenter (Trade) – 01 Post

Instrument Mechanic (Trade) – 12 Posts

Electrician (Trade) – 12 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel) (Trade) – 3 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle (Trade) – 3 Posts

COPA (Trade) – 7 Posts

Chemical Engineering (Diploma) – 15 Posts

Electrical Engineering (Diploma) – 2 Posts

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering (Diploma) – 2 Posts

1. Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Qualification: Diploma Engineering in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Instrumentation, Chemical and Computer

Eligibility: A Pass in Diploma, should not have completed more than 3 years after passing Diploma as on 31-03-2016

Age limit for Diploma Engineering is 23 years as on 01-01-2016.

2. Trade Apprentices:- Fitter, Machinist, Welder, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, COPA, Mechanic Diesel, Carpenter

Period of Training: 1 Year (All Trades except Mechanic Diesel & Carpenter Trade).

Period of Training for Mechanic Diesel & Carpenter Trade is 2 years).

Qualification : ITI Trade Certificate in Fitter, Machinist, Welder, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Motor, Vehicle, COPA, Mechanic Diesel, Carpenter.

Eligibility: A Pass in the relevant ITI / ITC Trade.

Age limit for the above Trade Apprentice is 23 years as on 01.01.2016.

3. Technical (Vocational) Apprentices: (1) Accountancy and Auditing (2) Office Secretaryship.

Period of Training : 1 Year.

Qualification: A Pass in VHSE Examination in the above Trades.

Eligibility: Should not have completed more than 3 years after passing the Trade as on 31-03-2016.

Age limit for Technician (Vocational) is 23 years as on 01-01-2016.

Here is how to apply for:

Candidates can directly appear for the written test and walk-in interview at FACT Training Centre, Eloor, Udyogamandal, Cochin on 8th to 13th January.

Candidates must bring with them the originals and one set of attested copies of the following documents/certificates:

i) Proof of date of birth (SSLC).

ii) ITI / Diploma Certificate and Mark list (as applicable) (in case the candidate is awarded grade / CGPA instead of marks, the candidate should produce CGPA into Percentage conversion formula/certificate from the University / Institution where he/she has obtained the Diploma).

iii) Caste certificate in the case of SC/ST/OBC, Creamy Layer Certificate issued by an authority, not less than the rank of a Tahsildar.

iv) Disability Certificate (for PH candidates) from competent Medical Board.

v) Two passport size photograph.