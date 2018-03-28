Ever heard of a robot who hires humans? Meet Robot Vera

Robot Vera.

Robot Vera is hiring humans! A Russian startup is using Robot Vera, an artificial intelligence software which is designed for recruiting. Robot Vera is helping 300-odd clients which include PepsiCo, L’Oreal and Ikea to fill the vacancies. Alexander Uraksin (30) and Vladimir Sveshnikov (28) are the co-founders of Stafory which is situated in St Petersburg. Both the co-founders are from a human resources background. In an interview, Uraksin said that they felt like robots themselves and so they decided to automate the whole process.

How does it work?

Step 1: Vera selects suitable resumes from five job sites, and the artificial intelligence can make a selection of five job sites according to your requirements in a few minutes.

Step 2: Vera will call the candidates and tell them about the job. Using modern technologies, Vera can call the candidates and recognize their speech.

Step 3: Vera will interview the best candidates. It will send a description of the job to all candidates and will hold a video interview.

Apart from hiring people, Vera can do other things too. It includes:

* Delete duplicate CVs: Robot Vera removes all matches (same profiles) of CVs after searching on several job sites. You do not have to worry about e-mailing or calling one candidate twice.

* Work on different vacancies: “Using Robot Vera, our clients closed completely different vacancies, e.g. cashiers and leading engineers,” as quoted on the website.

So far, Vera has taken over 2000 interviews for various positions and have found over 1 million have been found by the artificial intelligence at the request of employers at 5 job sites, the company claims on its official website.