ESIC recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced at Employees State Insurance Corporation, apply now on esic.nic.in.The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced vacancies for the post of professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors at esic.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates must note that the last date to submit application is 24th January 2018. A candidate should submit only one application for a particular specialty or post in a particular institution. If a candidate wants to apply for more than one specialty or more than one post in an institution or more than one institution, he/she should submit separate Online Application for different specialties or different posts or different institutions. However, if somehow, he/she submits multiple online applications for a particular specialty or post in a particular institution, then he/she must ensure that online application with the higher “Application No.” is complete in all respects including fee.

ESIC recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the post:-

1.Professor- 22 posts.

Educational Qualification:

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Section 13 (3) of the said Act); and

(ii) A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine) or MS (Master of Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

(iii) For Dentistry: A post graduate qualification i.e. Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

(i) A Postgraduate qualification i.e. Masters Degree in the concerned subject or allied discipline; and

(ii) A Doctorate degree from a recognised University in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Pay Scale: PB-3 ( Rs 37400 – Rs 67000) with G.P. of Rs 8700 plus Non Practicing Allowance.

2. Associate Professor: 22 posts.

Educational qualification:

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Section 13 (3) of the said Act); and

(ii) A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine) or MS (Master of Surgery) or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

(iii) For Dentistry: A post graduate qualification i.e. Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

(i) A Postgraduate qualification i.e. Masters Degree in the concerned subject or allied discipline; and

(ii) A Doctorate degree from a recognised University in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Pay Scale: PB-3 ( Rs 15600 – Rs 39100) with G.P. of Rs 7600 plus Non Practicing Allowance.

3. Assistant Professor- 10 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Essential for Medical Candidates:

(i) A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Section 13 (3) of the said Act); and

(ii) A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine) or MS (Master of Surgery) or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

(iii)For Dentistry: A postgraduate qualification viz. Master of Dental Surgery (MOS) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

(i) A Postgraduate qualification i.e. Masters Degree in the concerned subject or allied discipline and

(ii) A Doctorate degree from a recognised University in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Pay Scale: PB-3 ( Rs 15600 – Rs 39100) with G.P. of Rs 6600 plus Non Practicing Allowance.

Selection Process:- Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview which will be conducted by the Selection Board.The interview will be held at–

1. ESIC PGIMSR & Medical College, Joka, Kolkata (West Bengal)

2. ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad (Telangana

Application Fee: Rs 225

Here is how to apply:-

Eligible candidates can apply online at ESIC website– esic.nic.in from 18.12.2018 to 16.01.2018 till 5.00 PM.