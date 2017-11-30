Engineers India Limited recruitment 2017: Navratna PSU announces vacancies for managers, Sr officer, Hindi Typist; check details now

EIL recruitment 2017: Engineers India Limited, a Navratna PSU of the Government of India has announced vacancies Company Secretariat, Town Planner Manager, Naval Architect Manager, Mining Manager, Hindi typist, etc. (Website)

EIL recruitment 2017: Engineers India Limited, a Navratna PSU of the Government of India has announced vacancies Company Secretariat, Town Planner Manager, Naval Architect Manager, Mining Manager, Environment Senior Engineer, Legal Senior Officer, Hindi typist at engineersindia.com. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply visiting the official website before December 18, 2017. “The place of posting may be at Head Office New Delhi / Gurugram, Regional Offices at Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata, Branch Office at Mumbai, Inspection Offices and Construction Sites etc. However, the place of posting can be anywhere in India and abroad depending upon the exigency of work,” as per the notification.

EIL recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the post:-

Name of Department: Rajbhasha

Job profile: Jr. Hindi Translator

Educational qualification:-

a. Master Degree of recognized university in Hindi with English as main subject at Degree level OR Master Degree of recognized university in English with Hindi as main subject at Degree level OR Master Degree of recognized university in any subject with Hindi and English as main subject at Degree level.

b. Diploma/Certificate of one year duration from recognized university/institute in Translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa OR 2 years post qualification experience of translation work from English to Hindi and vice-versa in govt. offices including central and state PSU or other offices. Preference will be given to the candidate having knowledge of Hindi typing and Computers (MS Office, Excel and Powerpoint etc.)

Pay scale: Rs 13800-38500

Name of Department: Rajbhasha

Job profile: Hindi Typist

Educational qualification:-

Graduation Degree in any discipline from recognized university.

Pay scale: Rs 11900-32000.

Name of Department: Legal

Job profile: Senior Officer

Educational qualification:-

Degree in law (full time) from recognized university/Institute in India with minimum 55 per ceny marks or equivalent CGPA / CPI.

Pay scale: Rs 29100-54500.

Name of Department: Environment

Job profile: Senior Engineer

Educational qualification:-

BE/ B. Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Chemical/Civil/Environment discipline with minimum 65 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA/ CPI.

Pay scale: Rs 29100-54500.

Name of Department: Mining

Job profile: Manager

Educational qualification:-

BE/ B. Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Mining discipline with minimum 65% marks or equivalent CGPA/ CPI.

Pay scale: Rs 36600-62000.

Name of Department: Naval Architect

Job profile: Manager

Educational qualification:-

BE/ B. Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Naval Architecture with minimum 65% marks or equivalent CGPA/ CPI .

Pay scale: Rs 36600-62000.

Name of Department: Town Planner.

Job profile: Manager

Educational qualification:-

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil / B.Arch with minimum 65 per cent marks or eqv. CGPA/ CPI with Post Graduate Degree in Town and Country Planning or its equivalent with minimum 65 per cent marks or eqv. CGPA/ CPI from a recognized Institute/University as also recognized by the Institute of Town Planners.

Pay scale: Rs 36600-62000.

Name of Department: Company Secretariat

Job profile: Manager

Educational qualification:-

Graduate in Commerce with Company Secretary (CS) qualification with minimum 55 per cent marks or eqv. CGPA/ CPI from Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) & an Associate/Fellow Member of ICSI.

Pay scale: Rs 36600-62000

EIL recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1: Candidates need to apply online through EIL website– engineersindia.com.

2. Fill in the online form with all the relevant correct details.

3. The candidate before starting online registration should keep the properly scanned copies (readable form), of the educational documents/certificates ready for uploading during registration of application.