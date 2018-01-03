ECIL recruitment 2018: Last 2 days left to apply for 10th, 12th pass jobs at Electronics Corporation of India; check notification details here

ECIL recruitment 2018: In its latest job notification, the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd has announced vacancies for the post Tradesman at ecil.co.in. (Website)

ECIL recruitment 2018: In its latest job notification, the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd has announced vacancies for the post Tradesman at ecil.co.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested must note that the last date to apply online is January 5, 2018. Candidates having Matriculation SSC or its equivalent plus ITI with NAC (NCVT) or Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI with one-year relevant area of experience can apply for this job. Before applying, the candidate should read the complete advertisement carefully and ensure that he/she fulfill eligibility criteria of post notified in the advertisement in all respects. As per the official notification, the management reserves right to limit the number of candidates to be called for written test/trade test.

ECIL recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV – 10 Posts

Machinist- 3 Posts

Refrigerator & Air Conditioner- 3 Posts

Welder- 3 Posts

Fitter- 5 Posts

Electrician- 5 Posts

Screen Printing- 1 Post

Diesel Mechanic- 1 Post

Sheet Metal- 1 Post

Painter- 1 Post

Mason- 1 Post

Wireman-1 Post

Electro Plating- 1 Post

Plumber- 1 Post

Draftsman Mechanic- 1 Post

Turner- 1 Post

Carpenter- 1 Post

Educational Qualification: Matriculation SSC or its equivalent plus ITI with NAC (NCVT) or Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI with one-year relevant area of experience.

Age Limit: 28 years upper age limit for unreserved candidates as on 30.11.2017. However, maximum age relaxation is allowed upto 40 years for those who worked or working with ECIL as Sr. Artisan Junior Artisan with ITI qualification plus NAC or ITI qualification plus experience of tenure based contract.

Here is the official notification:



Pay: Total monthly emoluments (Including perks) Rs. 21,060 [Approx.]/ p.m.

Application Fees: A non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for General and OBC candidates.

Here is how to apply:-

1. Eligible candidates can apply online through –careers.ecil.co.in or ecil.co.in. The online application process will be operational till 05.01.2018 (1600 hrs.).

2. The candidate can take a print out of the blank application proforma provided as a link on the main page, fill up the required information (in Capital letters) as per proforma along with the application fee details and apply through online so that the data furnished is error free.

3. After applying online, the candidate is required to take the print out of registered online application form with system generated application serial number. Please note down your application serial number for the post applied, for future reference without fail. The candidate can take reprint of his/her registered online application form before the last date for Online registration. Write the system generated online application serial number on the Application Fee receipt for future reference.

Selection Process:

1) The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit.

2) The candidates have to qualify in both Written Test and Trade Test/Skill Test [Practical]. There shall be no interview.

3) The Question Paper will be in English only. The Written Test shall be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. However, there are no negative marks.

4) The Answer Sheet will be OMR Sheet.

Written Test:

The date, time and venue of written test will be intimated by email / SMS. The candidates have to download the Hall Ticket for Written Test from the link provided on the website– careers.ecil.co.in. The candidates have to bring their Hall Ticket along with ID Proof [viz. Aadhar, PAN, Voter ID, Driving Licence or any of the Government ID proof] for attending written test along with Application Fee receipt if applicable. The candidates have to use only black ball point pen for OMR sheet.