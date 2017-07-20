ECHS Recruitment 2017: Last date for applications is August 2, here are all the details

ECHS Recruitment 2017: Last date for applications is August 2.

ECHS Recruitment 2017: Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme or ECHS Polyclinic released a notification for the selection of eligible candidates for 77 posts. The last date for applying is August 2. Candidates can go through the details such as vacancy details, educational qualification, application process, selection process and fee details by visiting the official website echs.gov.in. The names of the posts are OIC Posts, Medical Officer, Medical Specialist, Dental Officer, Lab Tech, Lab Asst, Dental Hyg/ Tech, Nurse Asst, Pharmacist, Driver, Female Attendant, Chowkidar, Peon and Safai Karmachari. The duly filled application forms along with attested copies of certificates should be sent to Station HQ ECHS Cell, C/ O HQ Telangana and Andhra sub area, Bolarum Post, Secendrabad-10. Notably, the Scheme is financed by Govt of India.Retired Armed Forces personnel till 2002 could avail medical facilities only for specific high-cost surgery/treatment for a limited number of diseases covered under the Army Group Insurance(Medical Branch Scheme) (AGI(MBS)) and Armed Forces Group Insurance Scheme(Management Information System) (AFGIS (MIS)) schemes.

The vacancy wise details can be referred below: Total No. of Posts: 77-

Here are the name of the Posts with the number of vacancies:

1. OIC: 02 Posts

2. Medical Officer: 15 Posts

3. Medical Specialist: 04 Posts

4. Dental Officer: 02 Posts

5. Lab Tech: 06 Posts

6. Lab Asst: 06 Posts

7. Dental Hyg/ Tech: 04 Posts

8. Nurse Asst: 06 Posts

9. Pharmacist: 04 Posts

10. Driver: 04 Posts

11. Female Attendant: 03 Posts

12. Chowkidar: 08 Posts

13. Peon: 03 Posts

14. Safai Karmachari: 10 Posts