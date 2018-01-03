ECGC recruitment 2018: Export Credit Guarantee Corp announces vacancies for fresh graduates at ecgc.in; apply now

ECGC recruitment 2018: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd has invited application for the post of Probationary Officer at ecgc.in. (Website)

ECGC recruitment 2018: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Ltd has invited application for the post of Probationary Officer at ecgc.in. Eligible and interested candidates must note that the last date to apply online is January 15, 2018. "Any eligible candidate who aspires to join in ECGC Ltd. as a Probationary Officer is required to register for the Recruitment Process. The Recruitment Process consists of Online Examination followed by the interview of the candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Online Examination, " as per the official notification. All candidates educational/professional qualifications mentioned should be from a University /Institution/Board recognized by Government of India / approved by Government Regulatory Bodies and the result should have been declared on or before 15/01/2018.

ECGC recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Name of the post: Probationary officer

Number of posts: 32

Educational Qualification under various discipline:-

Accounts: An Associate member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA), Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Company Secretary: An Associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ACS).

Actuary: Student member of the Institute of Actuaries of India who has cleared atleast 3 papers including CT-1, CT-2 and CT-3.

Legal: Bachelor of Law (LLB)/ Masters of Law (LLM).

Economics: MA Economics with minimum 55% for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University.

Commerce: M.Com with minimum 55% for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University.

Generalist: Graduates in any stream with minimum 55%for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University OR Post Graduates in any stream with minimum 55% for SC/ST and 60% for others from a recognized University.

IT: B Tech or BE in CS / IT or MCA with certificate course on Cyber Security of duration of at least 6 months.

Application Fees/Intimation Charges Payable from 01/01/2018 to 15/01/2018 (Online Payment), both dates inclusive, shall be as follows

– Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

– Rs. 600/- for all others.

Here is how to apply:-

1) Candidates are first required to go to ECGC website ecgc.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CAREER WITH ECGC”, then click the option “CURRENT OPENINGS” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.

2) Candidate will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can

reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

3) Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to the submission of online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button.