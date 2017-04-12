Delhi University junks proposal to introduce entrance exam for UG admissions

DU junks proposal to introduce entrance exam for UG admissions. (IE)

Delhi University has junked a proposal to introduce entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses replacing the cut-off list system. The varsity’s Standing Committee on Admissions was earlier mulling admitting students through an entrance test rather than the existing criteria of cut-offs based on Class XII results.

The panel had also deliberated on various modalities — whether the exam should be subjective or objective, entrance should be made the sole criteria for admissions or there should be a weightage ascribed to both. However, the university has informed the HRD Ministry that it has decided to continue with the old admission process.

“DU has informed that it would continue with the admission process which was followed for various undergraduate courses last year. It is not introducing admission through entrance test in any course this year and there are no fresh guidelines in this regard,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

As previously, the university will conduct entrance examination for eight professional courses only — BMS, BBE, BBA, BTech, BA Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor in Multimedia and Mass Communication and Bachelor or Science in Physical Education.

The admissions panel had in January said that if the entrance examination is introduced, the admission process which usually begins by May end will begin two months in advance.

A senior DU official, who is member of the admissions committee said, “We had made certain recommendations but the varsity has decided not to go ahead with it as the plan requires more feasibility study before it is placed before the statutory bodies.”

The varsity had last year moved online for the undergraduate admission process. After registering themselves on DU’s admission portal, the students are required to upload self-attested and scanned copies of their documents after following the instructions and then make the payment online.