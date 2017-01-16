DTE Karnataka Diploma Exam Results: Nov/Dec exam results for 2016 declared

DTE Karnataka Nov/Dec Diploma Results 2016 Declared. Source: Indian Express.

DTE Result 2016: Department of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Karnataka has declared the results of its diploma examinations. Candidates can now check their results on the official website of DTE. the exams were conducted in the month of November and December 2016 at various centres in the state.

DTE Karnataka Nov/Dec Diploma Results 2016-

Candidates can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit dte.kar.nic.in

On the homepage of the website, click on- ‘Karnataka Diploma Nov/Dec results 2016’

Once you enter a new page, submit your roll number and password and then press submit

The result will be displayed on the screen on the page

Check your results and save it, take a print-out of the same for further use

The Board of Technical Education, Department of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka conducts Diploma exams for students twice a year after releasing a timetable about the same on the official website.