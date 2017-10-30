DSSSB Exam 2017: Shocking revelation – Candidates for MCD teachers posts miss paper; here is why

Candidates who reported late where not allowed to enter the examination hall despite the fact that confusion was created by the school and the DSSSB. (Image: IE)

Confused by an old school board at the Sunder Nagri examination centre, many candidates of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for posts of primary school teachers (MCD) could not sit in the examination. According to a report by Indian Express, the centre details mentioned on the admit card read “GGSSS (Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School), Sunder Nagri, Near Gagan Cinema, Delhi-110093”, but when the aspirants reached the location, a big board read ““Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School”. As a result, many candidates thereafter rushed looking for GGSSS and hence missed the reporting time of the examination (11 am to 12: 30 pm)

After the incident was reported, Suresh Chandra Shakya, the school’s vice-principal informed that the school was recently segmented into boys’ and girls’ schools and the board placed outside the school was old and had to be removed. The report also states that candidates who reported late where not allowed to enter the examination hall despite the fact that confusion was created by the school and the DSSSB.

Speaking to Indian Express, Pooja Yadav, a candidate who was not allowed to appear for the examination, said, “I had reached the Sunder Nagri school within the reporting time, but the address on the admit card was so vague. The school which was our exam centre had a co-ed board outside. At least 50 others missed the exam as we reached the venue 10 minutes late. We were shooed away by the principal as well as the DSSSB Flying Officer”.

Meanwhile, the vice-principal also said that the school had put up several of posters near the gate bearing the new name. “We were not able to remove the big board, but we had put up posters everywhere. Some people came late and unnecessarily created a ruckus. They even broke our school gate. We were instructed to not allow anyone inside after 12.30 pm,” Shakya said.

According to the DSSSB chairman AC Verma, the overall supervision at the examination centres was strengthened and the organising committee had also deployed senior-level IAS/ DANICS officers. Exams were conducted in a peaceful and fair manner. As many as 1.07 lakh candidates took the exam at 223 centres across Delhi for 4,366 posts of primary school teachers.