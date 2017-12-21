DSSB recruitment: Over 9000 teachers vacancies announced at dsssbonline.nic.in, here is how to apply

DSSB recruitment 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced 9293 teacher vacancies under Directorate of Education Govt. of NCT of Delhi at dsssbonline.nic.in. (Website)

DSSB recruitment 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced 9293 teacher vacancies under Directorate of Education Govt. of NCT of Delhi at dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. DSSSB will conduct One Tier and Two-Tier Examination for the postcodes as per examination scheme. However, DSSSB reserves the right to change/amend the examination scheme, if so required, anytime before the examination. “The Board may shortlist the candidates for written examination on the basis of marks in qualifying exam (as per essential qualification is given in RRs) in case there are a large number of candidates” the job notification stated. Candidates must note that last date to apply is 31st January 2018.

DSSB recruitment 2018: Here are the details regarding the vacancies:-

Assistant Teacher Primary- 1394 posts.

Assistant Teacher- Nursery- 320 posts.

Special Education Teacher- 605 posts.

Physical Educational Teacher- 919 posts.

TGT Maths- 705 posts.

TGT Science- 410 posts.

TGT Social- 700 posts.

Drawing Teacher- 295 posts.

TGT Urdu – 500 posts.

TGT Sanskrit- 490 posts.

TGT English- 678 posts.

TGT Punjabi- 231 posts.

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidates is 23 years while the maximum age is 30 years.

Exam fees: Candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 100 to submit the application.

DSSB recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the official site–dsssbonline.nic.in

2. Then read the instructions.

3. Click on the link “Apply online”

4. Enter all your details and upload scanned documents

5. Make the payment through online mode

6. Submit the application and take printout for future reference.

DSSB recruitment 2018: Subjects to be studied by the candidates:

(i).General Awareness: Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc.

(ii) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability: The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. The test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc.

(iii) Arithmetical & Numerical Ability : The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Data Interpretation, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs etc.

(iv) Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension: In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be covered.