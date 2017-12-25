Do you dream about working with Google? Internet giant invites applications – from deadline to other details, check everything here

Google invites application for internship. (Reuters)

Google has invited applications from candidates. The US-based search engine giant has invited application form eligible candidates for Software Engineering Internship 2018 programme. The internship is for all those candidates who are currently a B.Tech or M.Tech student in computer science or a related technical field. The candidates must be in their last year of study and will graduate in 2019. Students who are selected for the internship will be provided with a stipend by the company. The duration of the internship will be of eight to 12 weeks. The internship duration will be from April to July 2018. The deadline to apply for the internship is December 26, 2017. Students who will be selected by Google for the internship will be assigned specific responsibilities which would vary by project area.

Apart from the educational qualification, candidates need to be qualified in these areas as well:

The candidate must be currently enrolled in a full-time degree program and returning to the program after the completion of the internship

Experience in systems software or algorithms

Excellent implementation skills (C++, Java, Python)

Knowledge of Unix/Linux or Windows environments and APIs

Familiarity with TCP/IP and network programming

Candidates can fill the form by visiting Internshala. This past year AICTE and APSSDC have signed MoU with Internshala with an aim to provide internships to and training to college students.

