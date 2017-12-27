DNS Bank recruitment 2018: New vacancies announced for Probationary Officer (PO) posts at dnsbank.in, check details here

DNS Bank recruitment 2018: The Dombivli Nagari Sarkari Bank Ltd (DNS) has announced vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer at dnsbank.in. (Website)

DNS Bank recruitment 2018: The Dombivli Nagari Sarkari Bank Ltd (DNS) has announced vacancies for the post of Probationary Officer at dnsbank.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply to the post visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 30 December 2017. Candidates possessing MBA / MMS from a recognized University and must have acquired the first class (60% and above) throughout, starting from S.S.C. up to MBA/MMS (First class in every semester/trimester) can apply for the vacancies. DNS Bank intends to fill 20positions at various locations pan Maharashtra, in phase manner, as per job notification.

DNS Bank recruitment 2018: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:

Online Registration and Payment of Application Fees: 16.12.2017 to 30.12.2017

Online Download of Call letter for Examination 25.01.2018

Online Examination in the month of February 2018

Declaration of results of examination 3 days after conducting of Online examination

Download of call letters for Interview 15 days after the declaration of result Conduct of Interview 3 days after the last date of downloading interview call letters.

Age Limit (Ason01.12.2017): Candidates must be between 23 years and 30 years.

EducationalQualification: MBA / MMS from a recognized University and must have acquired the first class (60% and above) throughout, starting from S.S.C. up to MBA/MMS(First class in every semester/trimester).

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidateshouldhaveCertificate/ Diploma in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Subjects to be studied: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, English, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis & Interpretation

Examination Centers: a) The examination will be tentatively conducted online in venues across thirteen centres i.e. in Mumbai (including Greater Mumbai/Navi Mumbai), Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur.

Payment of Application Fee: Rs. 550/-(including GST)for SC/ST/OBC/BC/NT candidates and 650/-(including GST)for all other candidates. Applicants have to bear the Transaction charges for online payment.