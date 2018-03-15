DMRC Recruitment 2018: Jobs Alerts! Fresh Delhi Metro vacancies announced at delhimetrorail.com; know how to apply

DMRC Recruitment 2018: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited application for Track Department of DMRC on the official website delhimetrorail.com. (Website)

DMRC Recruitment 2018: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited application for Track Department of DMRC on the official website delhimetrorail.com. These posts are announced for immediate requirement of experienced personnel. Experienced, dynamic and motivated Engineers with relevant work experience must apply for the post of Dy. Head of Department (Civil/Track). The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 26 March 2018. Following are more details about the posts:

DMRC recruitment 2018: Name and number of the posts

• Dy. General Manager (Civil/Track): 03 Posts

• Joint General Manager (Civil/ Track): 01 Post

Education qualification required

• Candidate must have a 4 year B.E./ B.Tech (Civil) degree with minimum 60 pct marks/equivalent CGPA from a Govt. recognized University or Institute

• Desireable degree required is M.E. /M.Tech

Age Limit

• Dy. General Manager (Civil/Track): 55 years/ 58-62 years

• Joint General Manager (Civil/ Track): 55 years

Payscale

• Dy. General Manager – Rs 29100 – Rs 54500/ Rs 69000

• Joint General Manager – Rs 36600 – Rs 62000

Selection process

• The selection methodology comprises of three-stages

(i) Interview

(ii) Group Discussion

(iii) Medical Examination

• Candidates shall be called for GD/Interview in the ratio of 1:5

• The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude and physical fitness

• Candidates will have to pass through the Screening Process and Medical examination, before being adjudged as suitable for selection

Important date

• Last date to apply: March 26, 2018

• The final results: First week of May’ 18 (tentative)

DMRC recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website: delhimetrorail.com

Step 2) Go to the ‘Career’ tab

Step 3) Scroll down to the advertisement, ‘DMRC/Pers/22/HR/2017 (120)’

Step 4) Click on the link that says, ‘REQUIREMENT OF DEPUTY HEAD OF DEPARTMENT (CIVIL/TRACK) IN DMRC ON DIRECT RECRUITMENT/ REEMPLOYMENT BASIS’

Step 5) A pdf will open

Step 6) Read all the instructions carefully

Step 7) In ANNEXURE I, you will find the application form

Step 8) Take a printout of the form

Step 9) The fill application form

Step 10) Send the form in an envelope super scribing on the cover prominently to the following address:

General Manager (HR) IIIrd Floor, Metro Bhawan Fire Brigade Lane Barakhamba Road New Delhi-110001 on or before 26 March 2018.