DMRC admit card 2018 released for 1896 posts at delhimetrorail.com; here’s how to download

DMRC admit card 2018: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has released the admit card for the exams of various posts on the official website delhimetrorail.com. The call letter for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to various post which is scheduled to be held from April 9, 2018 to April 12, 2018 are uploaded on the official website. The e-Admit Cards are being issued to registered e-mail IDs of the candidates for appearing in CBT. The registered applicants can download Admit Cards for appearing in computer-based test from the official website of DMRC.

In case any of the registered candidates have not received or are unable to download the e-Admit Card, they are advised to personally report the matter at the ‘Facilitation Counter’ to DMRC before the examinations are conducted. The matter can be reported from April 2 to April 3, 2018 at the following venues:

1) DMRC Training Institute, Shastri Park, East Approach Road, (about 1 Km from Kashmere Gate ISBT towards Shahdara ) Delhi – 110053 between 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM

2) iON Digital Zone Chandigarh, Plot No. 28, Industrial Area Phase 1, Above HDFC Bank, Chandigarh, 160002, Land mark -Near CTU Workshop

3) iON Digital Zone iDZ – 1 VKI Road No. 1, Infinity Infotech, B-4, Road No. 1, Near Fire Station, Vishwakarma Industrial Area, Jaipur, 302013, Landmark: Near Fire Station

In case of any error in the E-Amit card, applicants may log grievances about the particulars like, Name, Date of Birth, Category, Subcategory or any admit card related query, etc, if any. The candidate can either contact the DMRC Toll Free Help Desk No: 022-61306222 or through Email: dmrc@examshelpline.com. The grievances can be submitted on or before April 3, 2018 (Monday). Candidate can redress the grievance by personally reporting the error before the conduct of examination at the ‘Facilitation Counter’ from April 2-3, 2018 between 10.00 AM to 05.00 PM. The addresses are mentioned above.

DMRC admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official website – delhimetrorail.com

Step 2) Click on CAREER / RECRUITMENT section

Step 3) A new web page will appear

Step 4) Scroll down to advertisement no. DMRC/OM/HR/I/2018 or No.DMRC/OM/HR/II/2018

Step 5) Click on the link that says, ‘Download Admit Cards’

Step 6) A new webpage will appear

Step 7) Enter the required details like User id and password in the given field

Step 8) Click on Login

Step 9) A new page will appear

Step 10) Go to Qualification Details Tab

Step 11) Click on eye icon

Step 12) Download the hall ticket from hall ticket tab

Step 13) Take a print out of the hall ticket for the future purpose

All the best!