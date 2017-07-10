DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017: Results to be announced soon, check dhsekerala.gov.in to see your marks

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2017: The students who appeared for the supplementary exam can check their marks at around 2 pm.

DHSE Kerala will on Monday announce the results for plus two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement examination on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The students who appeared for the supplementary exam can check their marks around 2 pm, Indianexpress.com has reported. The main examination, that is, the Kerala plus two examination, was held in the month of March. The board had conducted the examination between March 8 to March 28, 2017. Over four lakh candidates appeared in the exam results were declared in May 2017. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.37 per cent. However, the unsuccessful candidates were given chance to appear for a supplementary examination held in July. Plus 2 examination was conducted in 2064 centres across Kerala and outside.

Here’s how to download Kerala plus two results 2017

– Log on to the dhsekerala.gov.in, the official website of Kerala HSE.

– After the homepage is loaded, click on the notification for Kerala 2017 Plus two results.

– Follow the instructions thereafter, enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and click on submit

– The result will be shown on the screen.

– The students are advised to download a copy of their results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In the past, the official websites of state boards have experienced technical glitches due to heavy traffic. To avoid any inconvenience, students can also log on to a number of other websites, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates are advised to double-check all their personal details – mistakes are easily made in a state of high excitement. The Kerala Board had conducted the SSLC Exams 2017 from March 8 to March 23, 2017, while the Secondary Examinations (HSE) 2017 were conducted from March 8 to March 28, 2017.