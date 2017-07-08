DHE Odisha Admissions 2017: Second list to be out July 12; check important change in schedule here

DHE Odisha Admissions 2017: DHE Odisha Admissions 2017, dhe admissions second list. dhe admission second list, second list dhe admissions, dhe admissions second, second list dhe (PTI)

DHE Odisha Admissions 2017: Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has deferred the release of the second selection list for degree/ +3 admission, which was earlier scheduled for 8 July. Making several changes in the degree admission schedule, DHE Odisha has decided list will now be released on 12 July and admission for the same will begin a day after, i.e on June 13. In a bid to bring ease in the admission procedure, DHE had recently implemented the e-admission procedure for +3 and +2 admission. The first list by DHE for degree +3 was released on the official website dheodisha.gov.in on June 29, while the admission process of candidates selected in the first round was started from July 3. As per an earlier report, the classes were scheduled to begin from July 19. An Indianexpress.com report says that the department will send intimation letter to the selected candidates through SMS or Email. Candidates are advised to check the result at dheodisha.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the names of selected candidates will also be shared on the college notice board. Students and their parents can call at the toll-free number 155335 or 1800-345-6770.

Here’s a quick guide for students to check results

1) Log on to official website dheodisha.gov.in

2) After the homepage is loaded, click the link DHE Odisha +3 result 2017.

3) Students will be required to fill up registration number, date of birth and password.

4) The result will be displayed. Download the same for reference purpose.

Eligibility criteria for +3: DHE Odisha +3 aspirants must clear the Higher Secondary (+2) examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or its equivalent. The admission in various streams is done on the basis of merit.

Merit list: The list is prepared by keeping in view the Higher Secondary (+2) examination, weightage and candidates reservations category.