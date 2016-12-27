Delhi University jobs: Relief for ad hoc teachers, DU to issue ads for 4000 permanent posts

Good news for all those who waited to be made permanent teachers in Delhi University. Over 4,000 teachers are set to be offered jobs in DU on ‘permanent basis’ in the coming year. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Good news for all those who waited to be made permanent teachers in Delhi University. Over 4,000 teachers are set to be offered jobs in DU on ‘permanent basis’ in the coming year. After getting appointment and working as lecturers on an ad hoc basis for several years, prospects have improved as the Delhi High Court has informed that the university will issue advertisements for the posts in January.

In a high level meeting between officials of the HRD ministry, the University Grants Commission and the Delhi University which was was held recently, all the officials agreed on the decision of holding regular selection process, in accordance with the rules and the norms laid down in this behalf. This decision is not only an imperative but is also beneficial for both the students and teachers community.

It has come into notice that many teachers at DU who have been working on an ad hoc or makeshift basis for over a decade. They are working with almost no job security where the contract can be terminated without notice, therefore called the arrangement unfair and exploitative. Adding to that large number of teachers who joined DU after a workforce expansion in 1970, had retired between 2008 and 2013, which created another sizeable chunk of vacancies, which were filled by ad hoc teachers.

According to Indian Express, a report was submitted before the bench of Justice J R Midhain in which a plea was filed by a group of teachers in 2001, appointed in Delhi University as lecturers to teach on ad-hoc basis in 1995, the court had noted that lecturers appointed ‘as far back’ as 1995 were still continuing as ad-hoc teachers after more than 21 years.

A bench appointed a committee consisting of the secretary, Ministry of HRD, the DU V-C and Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh on December 1 this year, so as to reconsider the present practice and consider framing a fair and reasonable policy in such matters.