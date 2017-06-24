Delhi University first cut off list released; highest is 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College

The highest cut-off was marked at 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. (PTI)

Delhi University on Friday announced its first cut-off list for the academic year 2017-18 for merit-based undergraduate courses, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The highest cut-off was marked at 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. The report said that a number of colleges registered a drop in cut-offs. In humanities stream, Khalsa again set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) Political Science, PTI citing the list available on DU website reported. The BA (Hons) Economics cut off was recorded highest in Miranda House’s cut-off at 97.25 per cent, while B Com (Hons) cut-off in both Ramjas College and Hansraj College is 97.5 per cent. Last year, the highest cut-off was announced by Ramjas College at 99.25 per cent for BCom (Hons), 98.75 for BCom and 98.5 for Economics (Hons). The eligible candidates are advised to complete their admission formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time as notified on the website. Admission to 54,000 undergraduate seats of various DU colleges received over 2.5 lakh applications, the report said. The second cut-off list is expected to be issued on July.

Earlier on Friday, DU’s reputed Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) had released its first cut-off list for Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts (Honours) programmes for all categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, PwD and Kashmiri Migrant candidates. As per a notice released by the Institute, the cut-offs were declared for admission to BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics (1st year). As per DU criteria, the candidates are admitted on the basis of the average percentage in best four subjects.

As per a DU release issued earlier, the dates set for subsequent cut-off lists releases are 1 July, 7 July, 13 July and 18 July. The notification says that verification of documents and approval for admissions will be done between 9.30 am and 1.30 pm for morning colleges and 4 pm to 7 pm for evening colleges.