Delhi Police MTS Recruitment 2017: Applications invited for 707 posts; class 10th pass candidates can apply

The Delhi Police has invited applications for vacancies in its Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The total number of vacancies that the Delhi Police is looking to fill up is 707. Candidates can apply from December 17, while the last date to submit the application is January 16, 2018. As per the advertisement, the minimum age to apply is 18, while 27 is the maximum age for candidates as on January 16, 2018. Those willing to apply must have either passed class 10th (or equivalent) or have done the course from ITI from the relevant field.

The Delhi Police is looking to fill up posts of cook (253), water career (27, cleaner (119), cobbler (14), washerman (68), tailor (16), Ministeria (3), gardener (16), barber (39) and carpenter (7). Candidates will have to undergo written tests as well as interview.

Last month, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) dispelled the rumours of the paper leak during the constable executive recruitment exam. The commission termed the allegations as “baseless and misleading” to the relief of all candidates.

As per the notice, a video was uploaded on YouTube from some old clips by some miscreants. The uploaded video had stated that the question paper leaked at sector 1 in Rohini. The commission had later claimed that the venue did not exist.

“The Commission would like to categorically make it clear that this news item is totally baseless and misleading and that the Delhi Police Examination, 2016 is being conducted by SSC seamlessly throughout the Country,” the SSC had said in a notice.

The exam was conducted for both male and female candidates from December 5 to December 8, 2017. Exams were held at 121 venues in 57 cities across the country. About 1,95,857 candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted under strict surveillance.