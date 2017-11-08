Delhi Job fair: Thousands turn up scouting for opportunities; 36,000 vacancies in Delhi government departments security guards, pantry boys kitchen helpers

Delhi Job Fair: The event was attended by thousands of people who came scouting for new opportunities. (Photo: IE)

Delhi Job fair: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day mega job fair organised at the Thyagraj Stadium in the capital. The job fair has been organised with an intension to provide opportunities to young and qualified jobseekers, all under one roof. The fair was attended by thousands of people who came scouting for new opportunities, while the young people found a lot of new options, the older people had to leave disappointed. According to the government as quoted by Indian Express, at the fair “74 companies have participated to fill 11,500 vacancies. About 36,000 vacancies at different levels are lying vacant in various departments of the Delhi government.” While talking about the same, CM Kejriwal said, “I will urge the L-G to give approval for filling up these posts… the government has planned to arrange for training and placement/employment to 70,000 youth by opening 70 world-class skill centres in Delhi.”

The fair had jobs for people with qualification varied from ‘illiterate’ to ‘MBA’. From security guards, pantry boys and kitchen helpers to graphic designers, marketing agents and telly callers, people were able to find what they were looking for. 35-year-old Vipin Kumar, came to attend the fair along with his wife and their two-year-old daughter. He was quoted saying, “I lost my job 10 months ago, and my wife hasn’t worked in 10 years… when we read about the mega job fair on WhatsApp, we both decided to give it a shot. By coming here, we can apply at various companies in one go, under one roof. Between the both of us, we have given our CVs to six companies and will now wait to hear back from them.”

Gurpreet Singh, the 52-year-old father of two sons aged 20 and 21, left the fair feeling disappointed when he could not find anything for himself. A resident of Paschim Vihar, he reached the fair at 11 AM to look for three jobs, his two sons and for himself. He said, “I realised there are no jobs for people my age… the limit is 40 years old. Since my sons didn’t come along, I have picked up the list of companies here to convince them to visit the fair tomorrow. I am disappointed, I wish there was something for me here too…I have work experience of 23 years with MNCs.” 26-year-old Girija Sharma, who is an MBA graduate, did not visit the fair with her choice but left feeling happy, she said, “I am here because my parents forced me to come… but now I realise I have a chance of getting through some companies.”