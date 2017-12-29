Delhi High Court recruitment 2017 18: Judicial services 2017 notification out at delhihighcourt.nic.in, take first steps to landing job, here is how

Delhi High Court recruitment 2017-18: Candidates who are looking for jobs in Judiciary have some reasons to cheer as the Delhi High Court has announced vacancies at delhihighcourt.nic.in. (PTI)

Delhi High Court recruitment 2017 18: Candidates who are looking for jobs in Judiciary have some reasons to cheer as the Delhi High Court has announced vacancies at delhihighcourt.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for 50 vacancies visiting the official website. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is 15 February 2018. As per the job notification, the selection process will be consists of a written preliminary examination, followed by Delhi Judicial Service main examination for selection of candidates for Viva-voce.

Here are some of the important dates:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: 31 January 2018 from 10:00 am.

Last Date of Online Application Submission: 15 February 2018 till 11:59 am.

Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2017 date:06 May 2018

Eligibility:

A candidate shall be eligible to appear in the examination if he/she is (a) a citizen of India; (b) a person practicing as an Advocate in India or a person qualified to be admitted as an Advocate under the Advocates Act, 1961; and (c) not more than 32

years of age as on 1st January, 2018 i.e. on the 1st day of January following the date of commencement

of the examination.

Application fee:

The fees (non-refundable) in the sum of Rs 1001 for General Category candidates and Rs.201 for Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Physically Handicapped (Blind Low vision) (mobility not to be restricted) Orthopaedically Handicapped {OA – one arm affected (Right or left), OL – one leg affected (right or left), BL – both legs affected but not arms}/Hearing Impaired candidates should be paid through Debit Card/ internet Banking. The candidates can take a printout of Application and keep it for future reference. They need not send the print out of the online application to the High Court.

In the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes Tribes, the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years. The upper age limit is also relaxable maximum by 5 years in the case of Ex-Servicemen including Emergency Commissioned Officers and Short Service Commissioned Officers who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of the assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within 6 months) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency, or on account of physical disability attributable to military service.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination for which they are admitted by this Court viz. Preliminary Examination, Main Examination (Written) and the Viva-voce shall be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type), Main Examination (Written) and the viva voce, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination shall stand cancelled without any notice or further reference.