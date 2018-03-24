Delhi HC result declared for Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Group C) exam; check results on delhihighcourt.nic.in

hose who have qualified can now appear for typing test of 10 minutes in English on the computer.

Results for Delhi High Court Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Group C) examination 2017 are out. This examination was conducted December 10 last year. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on of Delhi High Court official website delhihighcourt.nic.in. Candidates had appeared for comprehension/ essay writing test in December last year. Around 700 students had appeared for the exam. Those who have qualified can now appear for typing test of 10 minutes in English on the computer. This exam will be held on April 29-30.

Here is how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates can first go to official website of Delhi High Court at delhihighcourt.nic.in.

2) After moving to the site candidates can now click on the result link.

3) They can now download the file showing results.

4) Now, candidates can check their roll number, application number, name and other details for their results.

Recently, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) came out with an official notification on its website for jobs relating to SSC Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI), CAPF & CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) Examination 2018 through employment news from the issue between March 3 and March 9.

The last date for submission of online application through official website of SSC, www.ssc.nic.in is April 2, 2018 up to 5 PM. As many as 1223 vacancies can be filled up for the said posts along with ASI posts in CISF.

Out of the total number of posts, 150 vacant posts fall under Delhi Police while remaining 1073 vacant comes under CAPFs (BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF). As per the notification, age limit for SI, CAPF and CISF Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts is between 20-25 years of age as on August 1, 2018.