Delhi government is organising job fair; from registration, login to other details of online portal, all employers, job seekers details here

It’s a good news for the people who are seeking jobs. The Delhi government is organising a job fair to provide job opportunities to people. The 2 day-long event will begin on November 7 and end on November 8. According to a statement released by Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government, the job fair is likely to generate 5,500 jobs. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the fair. The job fair event will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Delhi government has contacted more than 350 companies, according to the official statement. From registration to login to other details of online portal, here are all the important details of job fair:-

Date: 7-8 November 2017

Timings: Inauguration on 7 Nov at 11 AM

Venue: Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi

How can employers and job seekers register?

– Employers and job seekers need to register on ‘Online Job Portal’ on these links:- http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DOE/DOE/homeor log on directly at http://degs.org.in/jobfair/

– Employers may post vacancies with their system generated login ID and password

How will people get jobs?

– Job seekers may then choose vacancies and employers as per their qualification and skill with system generated login ID and password

How will employers hire people?

– The prospective job seekers would be screened and shortlisted by employers in the job fair

For additional information:-

Contact 011-22389393 and 011-23914122 or email: datahub.emp09@gmail.com, addedled@yahoo.com

The Delhi government had organised the first job fair on December 7-8, 2015.