Deadline for nursery admissions for EWS/DG students has been extended to February 14

Deadline for nursery admissions for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has been extended to February 14 and first list of candidates will be announced on March 7. Earlier the last date of submission of forms was January 31 and the first list of candidates was going to be announced on February 28. Recently, many EWS category parents raised concern over the new online admission system, they said they couldn’t follow the hows of it.

Many new guidelines for applications for nursery students was introduced by Aam Aadmi Party government. Nursery admissions began on January 2 for 1,400 private schools. Admissions under EWS category has mostly been suffering many irregularities in the system. This year AAP has come out with various provisions after which those irregularities can be curtailed. As per the notification, first those EWS and DG students will be admitted who fall in the 6 km radius and if that still remains unfilled further 3 km radius will be considered. Further if seats are still not filled, other students from the 6 km radius can be considered. In Delhi the admissions process on 25 per cent seats under EWS and Disadvantaged Group (DG) quotas will begin on February 14.

PTI reported, “The candidates will now be able to apply till February 14. The first and second list of selected students will be announced on March 7 and 17 respectively. The admission process will be closed as per earlier schedule only on March 31,” an official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.