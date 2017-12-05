CWC recruitment 2017: Notification out for Matriculation or ITI or Equivalent candidates at cwc.gov.in, check last date

CWC recruitment 2017: Central Water Commission, Gandhinagar, under Ministry of Water Resources has invited applications to fill up the vacancies under Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted posts at cwc.gov.in. (Website)

CWC recruitment 2017: Central Water Commission, Gandhinagar, under Ministry of Water Resources has invited applications to fill up the vacancies under Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted posts at cwc.gov.in. Eligible and interested can now visit the official website to apply for total 57 posts.Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is December 29, 2017.As per the official notification, candidates appointed will have to carry out any job of assistance/help nature related to hydrological and meteorological observations, such as Gauge, Discharge and Silt observations of river streams, Snow observation, Survey and Investigation of projects, plying of boat, operation of machines, works related to flood forecasting, wireless operation, watch and ward, gardening, office upkeep/cleaning and any other duties as assigned by officer-in-charge.

Name of the post: Skilled Work Assistant (SWA)

Number of vacancies: 57 posts.

Pay scale: Level 1 in 7th CPC Pay Matrix- (Pre-revised scale PB-1 Rs. 5200- 20200 + GP Rs.1800)

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or ITI or Equivalent from recognized Board, University, Institution.

Age limit: 18-30 years in case of general candidates.Relaxation in the age in case of SC/ST/OBC as per Government rules.

The present vacancy is 57 which may vary. The department has right to adopt appropriate criteria to short list the applications for the above posts. However, if the numbers of applications are more, candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks scored in Matric/ITI or equivalent only, as per the notification.

Selection Process:- The shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical test (Except PwD candidates). No marks will be given for physical test and it is only qualifying nature. Final selection of the candidates qualified in physical test shall be done on merit basis on the marks obtained in Matriculation / ITI or equivalent.

Physical test: Physical test will be conducted to determine Physical Fitness of the candidate.

(i) Candidate should be able to carry 15 kg Fish weight for 500 Meters in 06 minutes without halting and

(ii) Candidate should be able to swim 100 m without halting.

Important note:

1.After submitting the online application, the candidates must take print out of the submitted application and sign on all pages. A photograph of the candidate (same photograph as used in the online application) must also be affixed at the given place. SC/ST/OBC and Ex-Servicemen /PWD candidates must have to enclose the relevant certificate issued by competent authority.

2. After completing this, the same along with one self-addressed envelope (size 9”x4”) must be sent only by ordinary or registered or speed post superscribing the cover “Application for the post of Skilled Work Assistant in CWC” so as to reach Superintending Engineer, Hydrological

Observation Circle, Central Water Commission, 2nd Floor, Narmada Tapi Bhawan, Sector- 10 A, Gandhinagar, PIN – 382010 latest by 08/01/2018.