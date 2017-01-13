CMAT Admit Card 2017 admit cards to be available from today; To download, visit aicte-cmat.in

CMAT Admit Card 2017: CMAT 2017 is all set to be conducted on January 28, 2017 by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The registration for the same have already closed on December 25, 2016. The CMAT 2017 Admit Cards will now be available for download from January 13, 2017 onwards. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website of AICTE-CMAT – aicte-cmat.in.
It is compulsory for all candidates to carry their admit card to the examination centre as it serves the purpose of a proof of their identity for the test. The exam will be a
The exam will be a 3 hour computer-based test with 100 objective type questions. The maximum marks of the paper will be 400.
Steps to download CMAT admit card 2017:
Candidates can download their admit cards by following the below-mentioned steps-
- Visit the official website of AICTE-CMAT at www.aicte-cmat.in/
- Click on the existing user tab that is available on the right-hand side of the page
- Login using your registered email ID and password
- Once you enter your account, click on the download admit card link
- Before downloading check all the details that are mentioned on the admit card
- After checking all the mentioned details, download your admit card and keep a print out of the same for further use
You may also want to watch:
CMAT 2017 admit card details:
Candidates need to make sure that the following details are mentioned on their respective admit cards correctly-
- Name and signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- Roll number provided by AICTE-CMAT
- Date and time of the examination
- Name and address of the examination venue
In case of any difficulty, contact the CMAT helpdesk at 022-6625830.