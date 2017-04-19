CLAT 2017 Exam Admit Card likely to be released on April 20 at Official Website, Check clat.ac.in for Call Letter updates

CLAT 2017 Hall Ticket to be released. (Reuters)The Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna is all set to release the Admit Cards/Hall Tickets for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 on April 20, according to the CLAT Calendar available on its official website. Candidates who have successfully filled in the application form of the exam can download their admit card/ hall tickets from April 20.

CLAT is conducted every year for admission to various National Law Universities across the country. Candidates who successfully clear the entrance test, qualify for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the NLUs on the basis of ‘merit-cum-preference.’

CLAT 2017 Admit Card/ CAT 2017 Hall Ticket

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download their Admit Card-

Visit the official website of CLAT at clat.ac.in

Now click on the link that says, ‘CLAT 2017 Admit Card’, the link will be activated on the official website as soon as the admit cards are released

Once your click on the activated link, enter your details in the space provided and then press submit

As your Admit Card appears on the screen, download it and take out a print out of the same for future

Note: It is important for all candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination venue, no one will be allowed to sit for the entrance exam without it.

CLAT 2017 Important Dates

The entrance examination will be conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna on May 14, 2017; between 3 PM to 5 PM. The maximum time available for both UG and PG entrance examinations will be two hours only. While the maximum marks for the undergraduate examination will be 200, that for postgraduate entrance examination will be 150. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Admission to top NLUs like National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru; West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata; National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur; Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow; etc take place through CLAT.