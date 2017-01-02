CLAT 2017: Application form out, Log in to www.clat.ac.in to apply

The national level entrance exam has been scheduled on the May 14 this year and March 31 is the last date to submit the application form. (Reuters)

CLAT 2017: The law profession has its own aura and every year lakh or youth sit for the entrance exam for both undergraduate and post-graduate law courses. So, here’s good news for such aspirants who are willing to get admission in a law course. The application form of Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2017 has been out and students are advised to apply ASAP to ignore last minute rush. The national level entrance exam has been scheduled on the May 14 this year and March 31 is the last date to submit the application form. Qualifying CLAT enables you to get admission in integrated LLB and LLM courses in 18 National Law Universities across the country. This time the examination will be conducted by the Chankya National Law University situated at Patna, Bihar while last time it was conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab.

Fee structure

For general, OBC, specially-abled persons and other categories, the application fee will be Rs 4,000.

Rs 3,500 will be the application fee for students from SC-ST category.

Seeing the cash crunch, the University has allowed the students to submit their fee through net banking and credit and debit card.

Who can apply:

For Undergraduate programmes: The applicant must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination from any recognised board with minimum 45 per cent marks and the criteria for SC and ST candidates will be 40 per cent.

Post-Graduate programmes: The must have an LLB degree or its equivalent from a prescribed recognised university and he/she should have secured minimum 55 per cent marks. SC and ST candidates must have secured 50 per cent marks.

Important dates

January 1, 2017 (Sunday) is the starting date for the submission of application form.

March 31, 2017 (Friday) is the last date to apply

Candidates will be able to download admit cards or hall tickets from April 20, 2017

On May 14, 2017 (Sunday), the CLAT 2017 Online examination will be held for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate programs between 3 pm to 5 pm.

How to apply:

Visit www.clat.ac.in/

Click on Appy Online

Click on Register Yourself or Already Registered if have previous registration details

To Register, click on to Register Yourself, fill the registration form and submit for next step

Remember: You cannot apply for the Undergraduate program if your age is 20 years or more.

Participating National Law Universities

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow.

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata.

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

*National Academy of Legal Study and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad.

*National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal.

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar.

National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur.

National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur.

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam.

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab.

Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna.

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai.

National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack

National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam.

Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur

Tamil Nadu National Law School (TNNLS), Tiruchirappalli.