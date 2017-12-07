CISF recruitment 2017: 487 constable posts on offer, check exam details here

CISF recruitment 2017: A total of 487 posts are on offer across various states in the country. (Photo: PTI)

CISF recruitment 2017: The Central Indian Security Force (CISF) has invited candidates to apply for recruitment to constable/fire (male) posts at the level 3 pay matrix. Interested candidates can visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in or check out the details mentioned below to apply. A total of 487 posts are on offer across various states in the country. 10 per cent of the vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen in each category. Candidates need to note that the application date for the vacancies will start on December 11, 2017 and end on January 11, 2018. Mentioned below are the recruitment details that candidates need to keep in mind-

CISF recruitment 2017: Important date-

Online application starts- December 11, 2017

Online application ends- January 11, 2018 upto 5 PM

Last Date for payment of Fee through SBI Challan- January 13, 2018

CISF recruitment 2017: Eligibility criteria-

– Candidates should be between the age group of 18 – 23 years as on 11-01-2018

– A 5 year age relaxation will be provided for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates

– Candidates should have 12th pass or equivalent with science subject or equivalent from a recognized Board/ University and Educational certificates other than State Board/ Central Board should be accompanied with Govt. of India notification declaring that such qualification is equivalent to 12th Class pass with science subject for service under Central Govt.

CISF recruitment 2017: Pay scale- Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

CISF recruitment 2017: Steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Now click on the notification that says “Recruitment of Constable Fire(CISF-2017) Notification(English)”

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions provided, go back to the main page and click on “register/login”

Step 4: Register to the site, fill in your details and submit your application

Step 5: Remember to save a copy of your application for further reference

CISF recruitment 2017: Mentioned below are the state wise CISF post details- 332 posts

1. Andhra Pradesh: 12 Posts

2. Arunachal Pradesh: 04 Posts

3. Assam: 28 Posts

4. Bihar: 24 Posts

5. Chhattisgarh: 06 Posts

6. Delhi (Entire State): 04 Posts

7. Gujarat (Entire State): 15 Posts

8. Haryana (Entire State): 06 Posts

9. Himachal Pradesh: 02 Posts

10. Jammu & Kashmir: 12 Posts

11. Jharkhand: 08 Posts

12. Karnataka: 16 Posts

13. Kerala: 08 Posts

14. Madhya Pradesh: 18 Posts

15. Maharashtra: 26 Posts

16. Manipur: 03 Posts

17. Meghalaya: 03 Posts

18. Mizoram: 01 Post

19. Nagaland: 01 Post

20. Odisha: 10 Posts

21. Punjab: 07 Posts

22. Rajasthan: 17 Posts

23. Tamil Nadu: 17 Posts

24. Telangana: 09 Posts

25. Tripura: 04 Posts

26. Uttar Pradesh: 48 Posts

27. Uttarakhand: 02 Posts

28. West Bengal: 21 Posts

CISF recruitment 2017: Mentioned below are the posts for Naxal/Militancy Affected Areas- 155 Posts

1. Andhra Pradesh: 22 Posts

2. Bihar: 45 Posts

3. Chhattisgarh: 10 Posts

4. Jharkhand: 20 Posts

5. Madhya Pradesh: 01 Posts

6. Madhya Pradesh: 03 Posts

7. Odisha: 19 Posts

8. Telangana: 19 Posts

9. Uttar Pradesh: 05 Posts

10. West Bengal: 11 Posts

CISF Recruitment 2017: Selection Process- Candidates will be selected based on hight bar test, PST, PFT, Written & Medical Exam.