Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10, 12 supplementary results 2017 declared at official website results.cg.nic.in; know steps to check

The long wait has finally come to an end as Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the supplementary and chance examination results of the higher secondary i.e. class 12 and high school i.e. class 10 on the official results website of CGBSE – results.cg.nic.in. Moreover, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has also announced the supplementary results for Class 12 Vocational and Class 10 Vocational supplementary exams conducted recently.

Students can check their results on the official website results.cg.nic.in by following these steps:-

1 Log on the official results website of CGBSE, results.cg.nic.in

2 Click on the results you are searching for and the enter the roll number

3 Submit

You will get the result

4 Save a copy of the result

All the best!