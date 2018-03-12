Chennai Metro Rail Recruitment 2018: Walk in! New jobs out, check CMRL vacancies, interview date and other details

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on March 17. (Reuters)

Chennai Metro Rail Recruitment 2018: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is looking to recruit for posts of Assistant Manager and others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on March 17. It is looking to recruit two posts each for Assistant Manager (Track)/ Deputy Manager (Track)/ Manager (Track) as also Engineer (safety).

Age limit

Maximum age for those looking to apply for managerial posts is 38, while for engineers it is 30 years of age.

Qualification

Candidate must be graduates in Civil Engineering from any reputed University.

Those looking to apply for posts of assistant manager, deputy manager, manager must have the minimum of 5 years, 7 years and 10 years respectively in major Railroad construction/Maintenance Projects/ Metro and Railway Projects across the country.

The candidates must also have hands-on experience in track alignment and laying, welding of rail joints by mobile flash butt welding and placing of points and crossings.

Those looking to apply for engineers posts must have graduation in Engineering preferably in Civil Engineering diploma in Construction Safety from any recognised University /Institute. They must also possess at least 5 years of experience in implementation of safety aspects of Infrastructure projects preferably Metro Rail Project, said the notification.

Candidates will have to appear for walk-in interview on March 17 at Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai – 600107.