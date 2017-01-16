Check out, CAT 2016 topper Rahul Sharma’s formula of success

CAT 2016 topper, Rahul Sharma is a pass-out of IIM A. Source: Indian Express

CAT 2016: Common Aptitude Test or CAT is considered as one of the toughest entrance examinations in India for which candidates turn to coaching classes in order to get the right guidance that is needed to crack it. Choosing the right coaching class with the right faculty is very important so that the management aspirant who take the get the right guidance. CAT 2016 topper Rahul Sharma, proves the same by scoring 100 percentile.

Rahul Sharma is a teacher at a Delhi-based private coaching institute. He topped CAT 2016 by scoring 100 percentile but this is not his first time when he took the test. In an interview, Sharma said, “I just gave the paper so that I can be up to date when teaching my students and also because it had been a while since I wrote CAT and thought this will help sharpen my knowledge” when asked about his CAT 2016 results. At his first attempt in 2007, Sharma secured a seat in Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon where he studied for one year and then at his second attempt in the year 2008, Sharma was finally able to secure a seat in IIM-A from where he completed his postgraduate studies.

Currently, the IIM-A graduate takes coaching classes in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Here are a few points of success that the topper teacher would like to give-