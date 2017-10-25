CGHS recruitment 2017: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announces 104 vacancies, check last date, more details at cghsrecruitment.mahaonline.gov.in

CGHS recruitment 2017: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recruitment 2017: The office of Additional Director Central Government Health Scheme, Pune under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced 104 vacancies at cghsrecruitment.mahaonline.gov.in. According to the official notification, various posts like Pharmacists, Pharmacist cum Clerk, Nursing Officer, Laboratory Technician, Dental Technician, ECG Technician will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the last date of filling the application form is 04/12/2017.
CGHS recruitment 2017: Here are the details of various vacancies.
1. Pharmacist (Ayurveda)
No. of posts- 7
Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai
2. Nursing Officer
No. of posts- 13 Posts
Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai
3. Laboratory Technician
No of Posts- 09
Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai
4. Pharmacist (Allopathy)
No. of posts- 39 Posts.
Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai
5. ANM
No. of posts- 9
Job Location: Mumbai
6. Dental Technician
No. of post- 01
Job Location: Mumbai
Also read| Union Bank of India recruitment 2017: Notification out, 200 vacancies announced
7. Lady Health Visitor
No. of posts- 13
8. ECG Technician
No. of posts- 2
Job Location: Nagpur, Mumbai
9. Pharmacist (Homeopathy)
No of posts- 06
Job Location: Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai
10. Laboratory Assistant
No of posts- 05
Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai
Candidates can fill the application form through both online and offline mode. In its notification, the CGHS has also said that the actual vacancies may vary as per the requirement.
Here is the official notification
About CGHS
For the last six decades Central Government Health Scheme is providing comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. In fact CGHS caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering all four pillars of democratic set up in India namely Legislature, Judiciary, Executive and Press. CGHS is the model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners and is unique of its kind due to the large volume of beneficiary base, and open ended generous approach of providing health care.