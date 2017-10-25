CGHS recruitment 2017: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announces 104 vacancies, check last date, more details at cghsrecruitment.mahaonline.gov.in

CGHS recruitment 2017: The office of Additional Director Central Government Health Scheme, Pune under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced 104 vacancies at cghsrecruitment.mahaonline.gov.in. (Website)

CGHS recruitment 2017: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recruitment 2017: The office of Additional Director Central Government Health Scheme, Pune under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced 104 vacancies at cghsrecruitment.mahaonline.gov.in. According to the official notification, various posts like Pharmacists, Pharmacist cum Clerk, Nursing Officer, Laboratory Technician, Dental Technician, ECG Technician will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the last date of filling the application form is 04/12/2017.

CGHS recruitment 2017: Here are the details of various vacancies.

1. Pharmacist (Ayurveda)

No. of posts- 7

Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai

2. Nursing Officer

No. of posts- 13 Posts

Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai

3. Laboratory Technician

No of Posts- 09

Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai

4. Pharmacist (Allopathy)

No. of posts- 39 Posts.

Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai

5. ANM

No. of posts- 9

Job Location: Mumbai

6. Dental Technician

No. of post- 01

Job Location: Mumbai

7. Lady Health Visitor

No. of posts- 13

8. ECG Technician

No. of posts- 2

Job Location: Nagpur, Mumbai

9. Pharmacist (Homeopathy)

No of posts- 06

Job Location: Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai

10. Laboratory Assistant

No of posts- 05

Job Location: Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai

Candidates can fill the application form through both online and offline mode. In its notification, the CGHS has also said that the actual vacancies may vary as per the requirement.

Here is the official notification

About CGHS

For the last six decades Central Government Health Scheme is providing comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme. In fact CGHS caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering all four pillars of democratic set up in India namely Legislature, Judiciary, Executive and Press. CGHS is the model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners and is unique of its kind due to the large volume of beneficiary base, and open ended generous approach of providing health care.