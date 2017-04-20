CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results to be declared on Friday; Chhattisgarh board candidates can visit web.cgbse.net for updates

Students can download the results once the link is activated on the official website by the board. (PTI)

CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results: The wait is over for the candidates who appeared for Class 10th board examination in Chhattisgarh as the CGBSE is likely to announce the results on April 21, 2017. Students can download the results once the link is activated on the official website by the board. As per media reports, the results of both general and vocational courses of Class 10th will be declared tomorrow, that is Friday, April 21, 2017), however, a confirmation of the same has not come so far. Over 4 lakh students had reportedly appeared for the Class 10th board examination.

Here’s how to download CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results: Follow the below mentioned steps to check your results-

Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at web.cgbse.net

Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 10 result’ available under ‘Exam results’

Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide

Step 4- Click on Submit

Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print out of the same for future reference.

NOTE: Remember, for all official purposes, a copy will not suffice, candidates will have to show the official certificate itself.

About the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE):

Established in the year 2000, CGBSE is the government-run school education board for the state of Chhattisgarh. It undertakes the responsibility of the development and promotion of education in the state. The board recognised all the major high schools, higher secondary schools that are located in the state and also take all major steps to raise the standard of education in the state.