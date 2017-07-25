Centre may launch crackdown, make physical fitness a must for promotion of IPS officers

(Representativee Image: Reuters)

IPS officers will need to be physically fit to earn promotions if what the government is planning, actually comes to pass. Centre is mulling amending rules to link promotion of officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) to various grades with fitness. Also, an amendment in provisions relating to completion of stipulated number of years in service after probation is under consideration for promotions of the officers to various levels. For now, the matter is under examination in consultation with stakeholders and the modalities are under finalisation, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told Lok Sabha as per a PTI report. It is almost after a fortnight after the Home Ministry recommendation, in which it was reportedly asked to make physical fitness of IPS officers as a mandatory measure before promoting them. On this recommendation, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had finalised draft service rules to include it and had asked all states and union territories administrators to give their comments. At present, the existing rules do not have any such provision for the promotion of the IPS officers. They get promotions to various levels, scales and grades after completing required years of service. Seeking attention over the matter, Rijiju said that the government of India is considering to amend the relevant rules to incorporate the criteria of physical fitness as a mandatory measure for the promotion of IPS officers to various grades in IPS.

Speaking in the House, Rijiju further said the government is considering to amend provisions relating to completion of stipulated number of years in service after probation as a mandatory measure for the promotion of IPS officers. But this is not all, the government is also considering that an IPS officer should complete three domain expertise training programme of a duration of at least one week before their promotion to DIG, IG and ADG. These domains or areas of operations can be intelligence, economic offences, cyber crimes, VIP or industrial security, counter insurgency and anti-terrorism among others.