Central Bank of India recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for 17 security officers, chief information security officer; apply at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India recruitment 2018: The Central Bank of India is looking to recruit a committed team having a domain knowledge and experience in implementation of cybersecurity steps in the bank. It intends to fill up the recruitment posts of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Security Officers. The bank is looking to recruit 17 security officers and 1 Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in the rank of Deputy General Manager in Specialist Category (Top Executive Grade) Scale VI. The date for filling the application form will be updated soon. Candidates applying for Chief Information Security Officer atleast must have graduation degree in engineering (BE/ B.Tech) from any Recognised University having specialisation in Information Security/ It Risk Management/ Information Assurance/ Cyber Security & Digital Threat Management with certifications in one of the following:-

(a) Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

(b) Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

(c) Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

(d) Certified Information System Auditor (CISA).

Preference would be given to candidates who are postgraduates in relevant field like M.Tech/ MCA as the additional qualification. The person should have minimum experience of seven years in in Information Security out of which minimum 2 years’ experience must be in managing Cyber Security in Managerial Capacity in BFSI sector.

Those willing to apply are required to pay Rs 1,000, which has to be paid through Demand Draft (DD) drawn on any Nationalised/ Scheduled Bank drawn in favour of “Central Bank of India- Recruitment of CISO” and payable at Mumbai.

For security officers, detailed information on age limit, qualification and other details would be released soon.

Those applying for the post of CISCO must apply in the prescribed format. The filled applications complete in all respects will have to be sent to General Manager – HRD, Central Bank of India, Chander Mukhi, 17th floor, Nariman Point Mumbai – 400 021.